There is a hunger inside me to be on the big screen: Sriti Jha

Sriti Jha, who recently made her big-screen debut in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,' expressed her enthusiasm for the experience and revealed a growing desire to continue working in films. Currently, she is playing the female lead in the Zee TV show 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.'

Reflecting on her film debut, Sriti shared, "I had never seen myself on the big screen, so I was really excited about it, and it did feel good. There is a hunger inside me to be on the big screen again. I really hope I get an opportunity to work in a film soon."

Discussing her co-star Arjit Taneja, who is also her best friend, Sriti expressed her delight at working with him on the show. She said, "When I came to know that Arjit is playing Virat's role, I was pleasantly surprised. The sense of comfort that I feel working with him is unparalleled. I have never felt like this in my career before."

Sriti Jha's positive experience on the big screen and her close collaboration with Arjit Taneja highlight her diverse and fulfilling journey in the entertainment industry.







