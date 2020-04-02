These Top Indian Web Series Will Keep You Hooked In Lockdown

You always thought 24 hours were not enough. If not for anything else, at least to finish all those compelling shows on the OTT platforms. If you are anything like me, then your wish for time has been granted. It is as if we have gone up 1000 years when we don't step out much. yes, lockdown it is called in this century.

Work from home, doing dishes, dusting, cooking and what not!Coronavirus has turned people into a multifaceted personality donning several hate in a day. Now, after you are done with all these and decide to call it a day, all you want is to put your feet up and chill with popcorn and your favourite show on any of the OTT platform. So, if you think there are too many options, here's my list of must watch, highly compelling Indian web series that is sure to keep you hooked to your screens. Shall we begin?

Mirzapur: One of the top rate Indian web shows, the series even earned critical acclaim. Watch it to find out why.

Made in Heaven: Miss India from Vizag Shobita Dhulipala has just proven beyond doubt that she is one of the most talented actors we have right now. The show has come in for wide appreciation from the audience. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Special Ops:We have told you about this already but here we are revisiting the show as it is one of the most highly rated shows on OTT right now. In the words of the fans of this show all I can say is, Kay Kay Menon just stands out and his performance is exemplary. Based on Parliament attack case in Delhi, the show keeps you on the edge.

Kota Factory: This web series is also among the best Indian shows online right now. Available on YouTube and TVF Play, Kota Factory is for every student to watch.

Famiily Man: The series is available on Amazon Prime Video and stars Manoj Bajpayee in key role. He plays an intelligence officer trying to strike a balance between professional and personal life.

So that's our first list of must watch highly compelling Indian web series. We will soon be back with another.