This Valentine's day, 'It's Complicated' Star Opens up about her Love Life

Q: Do you have a man in your life?

Shraddha Srinath: Yes, yes, I do.

Q: Are we going to hear wedding bells soon?

Shraddha Srinath: But what is "soon"? Do you mean this year or something? No, not that soon. Maybe in two or three years—I don’t know.

Q: How long have you been together?

Shraddha Srinath: (Laughs) Listen, I don't want to say all those now. No, no, I’m not going to answer that!

Q: Have you spoken to your family about it?

Shraddha Srinath: No need to ask about that! (Smiles)

Q: You previously spoke about the concept of soulmates. What do you think about it now?

Shraddha Srinath: Do I believe in soulmates? Honestly, no. I think we’re all too practical for that. Some people bring out the best in you, and it’s good to have them in your life. Then, there are others who carry negative energy and don’t let you shine—it's best to stay away from them.

Q: Have you ever experienced a breakup? What did you learn from it?

Shraddha Srinath: Oh, I’ve had many breakups. What did I learn? Well, most of my relationships ended because I chose to walk away. That made me question whether I was even built for relationships. It led to a lot of introspection.

Q: What kind of introspection?

Shraddha Srinath: I realized I needed to stop chasing excitement and instead understand what is truly important to me in a relationship. I had to figure out the kind of partner I needed—not based on external factors like family approval or financial stability, but what I genuinely wanted. That self-awareness helped me grow.

Q: Do you believe in "happily ever after"?

Shraddha Srinath: To be honest, I also learned that relationships are not forever. Marriages can end, relationships can fall apart—there are no guarantees. We often believe in the idea of "happily ever after," but reality doesn’t always work that way. Understanding that has been a crucial lesson for me.

Q: People often say that the current generation breaks up easily and for silly reasons. Do you think that's true? Do you also believe that we break up a lot?

Shraddha Srinath: Our parents’ generation often thinks that we break up a lot, but the honest truth is that they got married early, and many had arranged marriages. They didn’t really have much say in choosing their life partner, especially women. It's good that we have the freedom to choose our partners now. But we shouldn’t abuse that freedom. It’s important to be mindful about the people we select, the people we give our time to, and those who take our time.

Q: Do you think breaking up is sometimes necessary?

Shraddha Srinath: Absolutely. Some things just don’t work, and that’s okay. It’s important to try and make a relationship work, but if it’s not healthy for you or the other person, you can’t be stuck in a bad relationship. It’s okay to walk away.

Q: Movies often depict relationships in a certain way. Do you think that influences how people view breakups?

Shraddha Srinath: Yes, movies often romanticize relationships, making people believe in certain unrealistic expectations. But in real life, relationships are complex, and sometimes walking away is the best choice for both individuals.

Q: Talking about relationships, your film Irugapatru received a lot of praise. It was a brilliant film about relationships. Can you share your experience working on it?

Shraddha Srinath: Thank you! Yes, the film really resonated with a lot of people. Rugby Patro essentially explores how easily marriages are ending these days. Many couples don’t put in the effort to communicate or truly listen to each other. Assuming it's not a toxic or abusive relationship, most issues can be worked out if both people are willing to set aside their egos and understand the core problem.

At one point, there was love between two people—there was a reason they chose each other. But as people grow, sometimes they grow together, and sometimes they grow apart. The film conveys the importance of putting in the effort rather than letting relationships fall apart so easily.

Q: Did the film’s message align with your personal views on relationships?

Shraddha Srinath: Absolutely. I strongly believe in the core concept of the film. I’ve seen so many relationships around me—across different generations. Some couples from our parents' generation, some from ours, and every relationship dynamic is different.

For example, I know a couple where the husband takes on more responsibility in parenting—he's 51% the father, while the mother is 49%. People praise him, saying, “Oh my God, what a great husband!” But in reality, isn’t that how it should be? That should be the norm, not something extraordinary.

Q: Do you think conversations can solve most relationship problems?

Shraddha Srinath: Yes, I believe a good conversation can resolve many issues. But one of my biggest realizations is that relationships are not always forever. People change, their priorities shift, and sometimes, they no longer want the same things. It’s important to accept that change rather than force a relationship to last at any cost.

Q: In many movies, a hero can have two women in his life, even marry two people, and still be celebrated. But when a female character does something similar, audiences react negatively. What are your thoughts on this?

Shraddha Srinath: Exactly! This is a clear double standard. There are so many films where the male protagonist has two women in his life—one homely and traditional, the other bold and glamorous. It’s often treated as entertaining or even aspirational. But when a woman does the same, suddenly there’s moral outrage. What men may not be able to do in real life, they want to see their favorite hero doing on screen. That’s why we see so many movies where the hero is surrounded by two or more women, and it’s treated as fun.

Q: Why do you think audiences react so strongly when a woman does the same?

Shraddha Srinath: It’s hypocritical. Suddenly, people’s ethics and morals change when a woman is in the same situation. They call her cheap, question her values, and even indulge in character assassination. But when a male character does it, they laugh, celebrate, and even glorify it. Either we accept both or stop making films like this.

But isn’t cinema a business? That’s the reality—what sells is what gets made. As long as there’s an audience that enjoys these double standards, filmmakers will continue making such movies. But conversations like these are important. If enough people question this, maybe the industry will start evolving.

Q: What made you sign Krishna and His Leela?

Shraddha Srinath: I remember it clearly! Until then, I had been doing intense thrillers—films like Urvi and other crime dramas. Krishna and His Leela was a chance to play a younger, lighter character in a slice-of-life film. It was relatable, a coming-of-age story, and I knew the audience would connect with it.

At the time, I also found the concept thought-provoking. It questioned societal norms—why can’t someone love two people at once? Who made these rules? Marriage, love, and relationships are all social constructs, and this film sparked conversations about those ideas. I liked that it had the potential to start debates, whether at a party or among friends.

Q: Do you think it’s possible to love two people at the same time?

Shraddha Srinath: You say that someone can truly and genuinely love multiple people at the same time? Honestly, my answer is no. I love the feeling of devoting myself to one person and receiving that in return. There’s a sense of safety and confidence in knowing that this person is mine, and I am theirs.

But it's a complicated question. We know that polyamory—having multiple partners—is normal in today's society. There are people who live that way. But personally, I can't imagine a world where I don't have that one special person.

If you asked me, "Would you like to have a romantic relationship with ten people?" I don't know. I don't think so. It's like asking if I’d want to be born a man in another life. It’s just not something I see for myself.

Q: Did you hesitate to slap Nani in Jersey?

Shraddha Srinath: Yes. I don't like the idea of abuse. So, is that my view? Yes. I believe raising your hand—whether once or repeatedly—is not okay. No one should tolerate that. But do I think his character, Arjun, pushed hers, Sarah, to react that way? That’s a deeper discussion. She was being mentally and emotionally neglected. He had become quiet, withdrawn, and irresponsible. That kind of emotional neglect is also a form of abuse. The thing is, you and I love Arjun and Sarah so much that we don’t want to see it as abuse. But if it were real life, would you want your male best friend to be hit by a woman? Or your female best friend to be hit by a man? You’d tell them to leave, right? So, in reality, my answer is—yes, it was wrong. But even though we don’t want to see Sarah as someone who abused him, we might rationalize it by saying she was pushed to the edge, left with no choice. It wasn’t even a big slap, more like a forceful push. Call it what you want. But abuse, even in small forms, is still abuse. A reply to abuse should not be the abuse itself.

Q: So you’re saying intimacy in films is okay as long as it serves a purpose?

Shraddha Srinath: Absolutely. If intimacy is handled properly, it can be a powerful storytelling tool. But it can’t be pointless. I’ve worked with intimacy coordinators, especially in Bollywood, and they’ve made things much easier. There’s a whole process before shooting an intimate scene—you can’t just walk onto a set and be told, “Okay, today we’re doing a kissing scene.”

The comfort of actors is taken very seriously now. There are workshops, discussions, and a controlled environment on set. Usually, during such scenes, there’s only the main cinematographer, an assistant camera person (who is often female), the director, and a female assistant director. The monitor feed is limited to them, ensuring privacy. Earlier, these protocols didn’t exist, but now, with all these systems in place, actors feel more secure and confident.