Live
- Apple and Google unite to fight stalkers and trackers
- New OTT and gaming platform iTAP offers unique content, gaming, and rewarding system
- Supreme Court says aye for SIT investigation into irregularities of past AP govt.
- NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad Resigned From General Secretary Post
- 8 AM Metro Trailer: Saiyami Kher And Gulshan’s Heart-Touching Story Is All Interesting
- CBI Found ₹20 Crore In Cash From Former WAPCOS CMD
- North Coastal Andhra will turn into job hub in coming days: YS Jagan
- Senior Actor Naresh And Pavitra Lokesh’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Release Date Is Locked
- 'Vimanam' makers invite audience to share their first flight experience & win gifts
- Two killed in two road mishaps in Karimnagar
This Week New Releases in Theatres and OTT Platforms
This week, there are several notable theatrical releases, as well as some exciting OTT content to look forward to. Here's a rundown of what you can...
This week, there are several notable theatrical releases, as well as some exciting OTT content to look forward to. Here's a rundown of what you can watch for entertainment this weekend:
IN THEATRES:
"Rama Banam" (Telugu film) - May 5
"Ugram" (Telugu film) - May 5
"The Kerala Story" (Hindi film - dubbed in other languages) - May 5
"Virupaksha" (Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi versions) - May 5
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (English film - dubbed in other languages) - May 5
ON OTT PLATFORMS:
Netflix:
"Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar" (Hindi film) - May 3
"Meter" (Telugu film) - May 5
Disney Plus Hotstar:
"Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo" (Hindi web series) - May 5
"Corona Papers" (Malayalam film) - May 5
ZEE5:
"Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu" (Hindi film) - May 5
ETV Win:
"Matchfixing" (Telugu film) - May 5