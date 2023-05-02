This Week New Releases in Theatres and OTT Platforms

This week, there are several notable theatrical releases, as well as some exciting OTT content to look forward to. Here's a rundown of what you can watch for entertainment this weekend:

IN THEATRES:

"Rama Banam" (Telugu film) - May 5

"Ugram" (Telugu film) - May 5

"The Kerala Story" (Hindi film - dubbed in other languages) - May 5

"Virupaksha" (Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi versions) - May 5

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" (English film - dubbed in other languages) - May 5

ON OTT PLATFORMS:

Netflix:

"Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar" (Hindi film) - May 3

"Meter" (Telugu film) - May 5

Disney Plus Hotstar:

"Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo" (Hindi web series) - May 5

"Corona Papers" (Malayalam film) - May 5

ZEE5:

"Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu" (Hindi film) - May 5

ETV Win:

"Matchfixing" (Telugu film) - May 5