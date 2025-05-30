‘Thug Life’ makes noise in Vizag

Tollywood is buzzing with excitement as Thug Life, one of the most eagerly anticipated Indian films of 2024, gears up for its grand theatrical release on June 5. Directed by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam and headlined by the iconic Kamal Haasan, the film is a gritty gangster drama with a stellar cast featuring Trisha and Simbu in key roles. Adding to the excitement, the film will be released in Telugu by Shreshth Movies, owned by N Sudhakar Reddy, known for past hits like Vikram and Amaran.

A grand pre-release event in Vizag saw the film’s team come together and share their thoughts with an enthusiastic crowd. Kamal Haasan, overwhelmed by the Vizag audience’s love, reflected on his long-standing bond with Telugu cinema. “Vizag has always welcomed me warmly—from Maro Charitra to Sagara Sangamam. This is like my second home,” he said. He described Thug Life as his tribute to fans and praised the performances of co-stars Simbu, Trisha, Nassar, and Abhirami. “This is a great film. Simbu’s role is like never before. Trisha has played a very memorable character. We believe we’ve made something special,” he shared.

Simbu expressed gratitude to Telugu fans, calling the film “very good” and urging everyone to watch it on June 5. He also revealed he sang a song in the upcoming film Ozzy, fulfilling his dream of singing for Pawan Kalyan.

Trisha, who plays Indrani, said, “It’s been 22 years since Varsham released, and I’m still getting so much love. This role is unlike anything I’ve done before.”

Veteran actor Nassar praised Thug Life as a landmark film in Indian cinema and celebrated the historic collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 37 years. Actress Abhirami called it a “dream project,” and Sudhakar Reddy assured fans of a success meet in Vizag post-release.