‘Thug Life’ team comes with energetic third single ‘O Maara’

The promotional buzz around Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated gangster action drama Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, continues to rise. After an overwhelming response to the trailer and chart-topping first two songs, the makers have now released the lyrical video for the third single, O Maara.

AR Rahman’s composition in O Maara takes listeners on an adrenaline-fueled journey. Starting mellow, the track swiftly escalates into a catchy, pulsating rhythm that captures the fearless spirit of Simbu’s gangster character. Vocalist Adithya RK delivers powerful high notes with intensity, while Rakendu Mouli adds a fiery rap verse packed with raw energy and attitude. Their dynamic vocal chemistry fuels the song’s rebellious vibe, perfectly matching the film’s gritty tone.

Lyricist Anantha Sriram’s fresh and impactful words further amplify the track’s modern and defiant feel, reflecting the edgy world of Thug Life.

Produced jointly by Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies, Thug Life is slated for a theatrical release on June 5. The film’s Telugu release rights have been acquired by N Sudhakar Reddy of Sreshth Movies, ensuring a wide reach across the Telugu-speaking states. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness this power-packed action entertainer on the big screen.