Tollywood: Mahesh Babu to launch his own "entertainment App"?

Mahesh Babu is seriously looking to follow in his father Superstar Krishna footsteps. Krishna took to production of films after completing 60-70 films in Film Industry as a lead, second lead. He then constructed a studio and ventured into politics as well.

He acquired farming lands in several villages as well, to give him support at later age. Fortunately, he planned his expenses really well and became a successful producer, studio owner too. He sold off his Padmalaya Studio to Zee later and stopped production after his films failed.

Mahesh took 15 years to start his own business development plans. He was said to be thinking about starting a production back in 2005 but he started it with 2015 Srimanthudu and now, he is looking to co-produce most of his films, produce films with other actors as leads.

He has clothing brand on his name - Humbl and he has AMB Cinemas too. He is soon going to venture into Online Entertainment business it seems. He wants to launch an OTT platform and asked Adivi Sesh, who is working on Major for his production to come up with a good film, web-series for his app, it seems.

As Aha did not click right away he is planning to observe for few more months and then he will think about launch dates, it seems. Only post lockdown, we will get any confirmation on his further plans. At this point, these are just speculations say some sources and some say, he has many more plans, and they will be announced after lockdown is over.