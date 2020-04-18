Tollywood: Rajamouli disappoints Jr NTR fans

Tollywood: SS Rajamouli has delivered disappointing news to NTR fans who are waiting for a teaser on their favourite actor's birthday. Rajamouli hinted that they might not release any teaser since they do not have any material available.

Talking about a special birthday teaser on the occasion of NTR birthday, director SS Rajamouli told that they will work on it if they are allowed to go out. "The biggest challenge is we have everything ready for Charan's teaser, but for Tarak's birthday we don't have material, we can't go out. Don't know what to shoot, how to shoot." revealed the director today, in an interview with a Telugu TV news channel.

NTR plays Komaram Bheem in the film while Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju in the movie. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is produced by DVV Danayya.