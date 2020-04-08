Tollywood: Stressful birthday for Akhil Akkineni?

Tollywood: Akhil Akkineni is one of the young heroes in the film industry. After making a debut with Akhil, the actor failed to make it big in the movie industry. His next films Hello and Mr. Majnu also failed miserably at the box-office.

Now, Akhil Akkineni teamed up with Bommarillu Bhaskar for a film titled Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hegde is playing the leading lady role in the movie. Today is Akhil's birthday and it is going to be a stressful birthday for the actor.

The actor planned to celebrate the birthday with the fans and assure them a big hit at the box-office. But, due to the lockdown in the country, Akhil decided to quit the celebrations and also called off the launch of promotional materials.

Akhil also should score a hit now to make his existence felt. If he scores another flop, it will become tough for the actor.