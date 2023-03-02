13th-day ceremony of Taraka Ratna: Celebrities attend to offer prayers

On March 2, the 13th day ceremony of the late actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna took place in Hyderabad, where family and friends gathered to offer prayers and perform rituals. The ceremony involved offering food, flowers, and other offerings to seek blessings for the departed soul. Notable attendees included Jr NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mokshagna Teja, Chandrababu Naidu, and Vijayasai Reddy.

Taraka Ratna passed away on February 18, after suffering a heart attack while participating in the 'Yuvagalam' padayatra initiated by Nara Lokesh on January 26. His wife Alekhya Reddy recently shared an emotional picture on Instagram taken in Tirumala, calling it their last memory.

Taraka Ratna is the grandson of actor and politician N. T. Rama Rao and the nephew of actor Balakrishna. He has acted in numerous Telugu films, including "Okato Number Kurraadu," "Yuva Rathna," and "Bhadradri Ramudu," and has received accolades for his performances. He is also involved in politics and is a member of a regional political party.