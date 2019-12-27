4 Hours To Go For #Single's Anthem

All the music lovers and movie buffs… There are just 4 hours left for the most awaited #Single's Anthem. Keep alarm or remainder or go for any stop watch, but don't miss it guys!!!

And here we present a small glimpse of this song especially for our readers. We have got the link from B A Raju's twitter page… Have a look!





This anthem is from the movie 'Bheeshma' which has a tagline 'Single Forever'. Young hero Nithiin and most happening actress Rashmika Mandanna are the lead actors of this movie. Directed by Venky Kudumula, this movie has music by Mahati Swara Sagar.

The first look poster itself created interest with the image showing off Nithiin swooning at Rashmika's waist. This is just a glimpse from the movie but garnered millions of views.