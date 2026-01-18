Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announce daughter’s name, share first picture

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa have officially revealed the name of their newborn daughter and shared the first glimpse of the baby with fans on social media. The couple took to Instagram to introduce their little one as Parvati Paul Rao, calling her their “greatest blessing.”

In a heartfelt joint post, the parents shared an intimate image showing their tiny daughter’s hand being held by both of them. Alongside the photograph, they wrote: “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing… PARVATI PAUL RAO,” expressing their joy and gratitude.

Parvati, inspired by the name of the Hindu goddess known for love, devotion and strength, carries cultural significance, while “Paul Rao” reflects the family surnames.

The couple had welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 15, 2025, coinciding with their fourth wedding anniversary. They originally shared the joyous news on Instagram last year, describing the arrival of their daughter as a dream come true.

Fans and fellow celebrities alike flooded the post with warm wishes for the new parents and their little daughter soon after the announcement.