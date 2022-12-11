A bevy of beauties debuts in Tollywood this year...

The glamour of the film industry charms all. Many beautiful faces entered the Telugu film industry this year too and proved their mettle. In olden days, heroines are just used for skin shows and songs. But, in recent times, the scenario as changed and performance oriented roles were written by writers for heroines. Heroines like Nazriya and Mrunal Thakur made fans go crazy with their performance and screen presence. Among all the beautiful debuts, here is the list of actresses who made debut in Tollywood in 2022 and bags audience attention.



Neha Shetty from 'DJ Tillu'

Neha Shetty popularly known as Radhika from "DJ Tillu" made complete justice to her character. Neha killed audience with her looks and chemistry with actor Siddu Jonnalagadda. She created an impact as a modern girl and added into the crush list of youth.

Samyuktha Menon from 'Bheemla Nayak'

Samyuktha was seen as Rana's wife in the film "Bheemla Nayak." Her performance with Pawan Kalyan in the climax episode brought her some recognition and made her presence felt. Samyuktha is now busy with the film 'Vaathi' in Telugu and Tamil.

Mithila Palkar in 'Ori Devuda'

Mithila made her debut with Vishwak Sen's film "Ori Devuda" as the lead actor's love interest. Her cute expressions won hearts of many Telugu audiences. Her chemistry with Vishwak also entertained in the film.

Nazriya Nazim in 'Ante Sundaraniki'

Nazriya Nazim, talented and gorgeous beauty made her Telugu debut through 'Ante Sundaraniki' movie. She paired opposite to Nani in this movie and played Leela Thomas character. Nazriya's character, screen presence won many hearts after killer expressions and her acting in emotional scenes in the movie. Though, the actress is very familiar with "Raja Rani," "Ante Sundaraniki" is her first straight Telugu film.

Bandhavi Sridhar in 'Masooda'

"Masooda" fame Bhandavi Sridhar got much attention after the release. She shined with her screen presence, and she just acted it out like a pro in this horror thriller. Audience are talking about her performance after coming from the theatres. She has a long way to go in film industry.

Mrunal Thakur in 'Sita Ramam'

Without any second thought, Mrunal Thakur is the debut of the year. Her performance as Sita is irreplaceable. Her looks, expressions, screen presence, everything made fans go crazy for her. She is the next big thing in Telugu film industry. Playing the love interest of actor like Dulquer Salman and gaining attention is not at all a small thing.