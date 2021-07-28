A major update about #Chiru153 by Thaman

SS Thaman who is undoubtedly one of the talented music composers in the industry has been giving out some chartbusters and also have a bunch of projects in his pipeline.

Thaman recently composed a song for Shankar's movie with Ram Charan. Now, he is busy scoring music for his dream hero, Chiranjeevi. Chiru's 153rd movie which is 'Lucifer' remake will be helmed by director Jayam Mohanraja and the music sittings are going on in London at Abbey Road Studios. On this note, Thaman made an emotional tweet. "A very big day in my life. A Dream Coming True. Recording the First Song for Our Beloved #MegastarChiranjeevi gaaru (sic)," wrote Thaman.

He further added "With 60 piece Grand philharmonic Orchestra. It's time to celebrate our #MegaStar It's BIGGGGG! When the thoughts OF US ARE INTACT OUR Actions MAKE AN IMPACT. Thanks to @jayam_mohanraja for this!! Together let's celebrate our #Megastar (sic),"