A Surprise Gift From Vijay Devarakonda To Allu Arjun

We all know that Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda are good friends in the film industry. As Allu Arjun's upcoming movie 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is releasing tomorrow, our dear Arjun Reddy has sent him the best wishes along with a surprising gift.

Can you guess what has gifted to Bunny???

It's ok… Don't stress your minds!!!

Vijay has gifted custom-made 'Rowdy' brand shirts to this Allu clan hero and posted the same in his Twitter account.

Allu Arjun has thanked Vijay for sending him the specially designed shirts.

THANK YOU VERY

MUCH MY DEAR BROTHER VIJAY @TheDeverakonda . VERY SWEET GESTURE. AS PROMISED U SENT ME CLOTHES . YOU WILL BE SEEING ME WITH IT DURING #AVPL CELEBRATIONS #ROWDY #Manofwords pic.twitter.com/lY7BWGDzuE — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 11, 2020

In another tweet, Vijay also wished good luck for his upcoming movie and also wished Allu Arjun to see in his 'Rowdy' brand custom-made pullover looks. Here is the tweet for our readers… Have a look!

😁 Stylish Star x ROWDY



Wishing you a Rowdy good time and Blockbuster Success Bunny Anna.. Can't wait to see how this custom made pullover looks on you and look forward to #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo tomorrow🤘🏼 https://t.co/4EyeeW5RC8 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 11, 2020

In this conversation, Allu Arjun also promised Vijay that he will be wearing these clothes in 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' success celebrations.



Well, being hardcore fans of Bunny, we also wish the whole team of 'Ala Vaikunthapurramulo' 'All The Best'