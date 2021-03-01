Acharya: Ram Charan Shares The Glimpse Of His Look Along With His Dad Chiranjeevi Being In One Frame

Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan Tej is all busy with his movies… One side he is busy as an actor for 'RRR' movie and on the other side, he is also sharing screen space along with his father Chiranjeevi in 'Acharya' movie. He is also a co-producer of this movie, thus he is having a busy schedule in 2021… Off late, he shared a glimpse of his look from 'Acharya' movie which also showcased Chiranjeevi in one frame… He shared the pic on his Twitter page and gave a double treat for all the Mega fans…









This pic showcases 'Rudra (Ram Charan)' from the back wearing a black outfit…Charan is backed by his dad Chiranjeevi, as his hand is seen on Ram Charan's shoulder. It is a perfect 'Comrade' moment…

Along with sharing this pic, he also wrote, "A Comrade moment!

Enjoying every moment with Dad

Garu on #Acharya sets.

Even the director Koratala Siva also shared this pic on his Twitter page…









He also wrote, "ఆచార్య 'సిద్ధ'మవుతున్నాడు

Acharya movie is being directed by Korata Siva and is bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy under Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Ram Charan will also play a cameo role in this action genre essaying the role of 'Rudra'. This movie has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress.

Speaking about RRR movie, it is directed by Jakkanna Rajamouli and has Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia, Rahul Rama Krishna and Samuthrakani in prominent roles. This movie will have NTR essaying the role of Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan Tej will be seen as Alluri Seetaramaraju. Well, Alia Bhatt will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan essaying the role of Seeta and Olivia as Jennifer will be seen as the love interest of Junior NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are portraying pivotal roles in this movie.

RRR is a periodical movie that showcases freedom fighters Alluri Seetaramaraju and Komaram Bheem under one frame. Alia Bhatt and Olivia are the lead ladies. Alluri is the great freedom fighter who fought for Indian independence while Komaram Bheem is another hero from Telangana who fought against the harassments of Nizam.