‘Adipurush’ collects Rs 12Cr on Day 1 in Nizam

The PAN Indian film “Adipurush” starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, hit the screens amidst tremendous hype. The movie is based on the Indian epic Ramayana and is directed by “Tanhaji” fame Om Raut. The film is having a terrific day one at the box office.

Especially the occupancies in the Nizam region are spectacular, and trade pundits predict that the movie will earn over 12 crores share in this region on day one. We must wait to know the actual collections. The advance bookings look promising for the weekend as well.

On the other hand, the Hindi version is also off to a glorious start. Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatshal Sheth, and Sonal Chauhan played other vital roles. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, Rajesh Nair, Vamsi, and Pramod jointly produced Adipurush. Ajay-Atul duo composed the tunes while Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara rendered the background score.