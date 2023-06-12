‘Adipurush’ Hindi openings hints a massive first day collections

There was a lot of negativity around Prabhas starrer “Adipurush” when its teaser was released, but everything seems to have changed drastically now. Om Raut and the team worked pretty hard to deliver the best, and the same is getting reflected now in the buzz.



The advance bookings have begun for the Hindi version, and the initial trend suggests that the movie will open big in the north circuit. As per the reports, the movie has sold over 20000 tickets in the national chains for the opening day (Hindi version).

“Pathaan,” “KGF 2,” and “Brahmastra” hold the record for highest advances post Covid in Bollywood, and “Adipurush” has a fair chance to beat “Brahmastra” in this list if the momentum sustains till June 16, 2023. If that happens, “Adipurush” will mint in the range of 25-30 crores nett on its opening day in the Hindi belt.

The number can go extremely higher depending on the advance bookings in the further days. The Telugu states bookings are yet to open, and looking at the film’s craze, getting tickets might be a Herculean task. Kriti Sanon plays Sita, while Saif Ali Khan plays Ravanasura.

Huge target in Nizam

Adipurush is gearing up for its blockbuster theatrical debut on June 16th. The advance bookings have already opened for this mythological action epic. Meanwhile, the latest updates are suggesting that the Nizam region theatrical rights of the film are valued at Rs 50 crores. The film has done non-RRR level pre release business in Nizam and it will be a huge target for the film to reach if it is to enter the profits zone. With price hikes and additional shows, “Adipurush” is expected to get off to a good start in Nizam but it needs to hold the momentum in order to reap profits.