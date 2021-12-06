Akhanda Craze: Crosses the boundaries

Balakrishna's Akhanda is one of the super hit films in recent times. Boyapati Srinu is the film's director. The film was released on Thursday, last week and has impressed everyone in the Telugu states. Also, the film was released big in overseas and impressed the foreigners as well. The film was released with subtitles in overseas.

International movie critic Simon Abrams who writes for Newyork Times watched the film and posted his review on social media.

He tweeted, "I enjoyed the first half of the Telugu language Indian action epic AKHANDA, about an area man who picks a fight with a corrupt mine owner. But the second half brings in the title character, the twin brother of the first half's lead. Then it becomes something special. AKHANDA's awesomely cartoonish set pieces are all wind machines, speed ramping, master shots, symmetrical closeups & gonzo choreography. Seeing it alone (save for one guy) at Union Square 14 was thrilling; so loud that my ears popped. "The third eye has opened. You are done for."

Simon also added, "Akhanda fights while possessed by the god Shiva. He impales a few heavies with his trident. Akhanda also rearranges the main heavy's chakras one by one, naming each body part he's destroying (solar plexus chakra!). He's friend to zebu and children. Akhanda is righteous."