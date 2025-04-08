Akhil’s next titled as ‘Lenin’; first glimpse promises a power-packed comeback

After a career setback with Agent, Akhil Akkineni is all set to make a striking comeback with his sixth film, titled Lenin. Directed by Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha fame Murali Kishore Abburu, the film marks a new chapter in Akhil's career as he adopts a refreshed image and more intense storytelling.

To mark Akhil’s birthday, the makers released the film’s title and first glimpse, and it didn’t disappoint. Titled Lenin, the glimpse is loaded with thought-provoking dialogue, touching on themes of reputation and identity. It’s backed by powerful visuals and a gripping background score, giving fans a solid teaser of what’s to come. Akhil's look, seemingly inspired by Lord Krishna’s persona, adds a mythological and philosophical depth to the character, sparking curiosity.

The tagline “No war is more violent than love” hints at a storyline rich in emotional and psychological complexity. The film also stars the ever-popular Sreeleela as the female lead, adding more star power to the project.

Lenin is being jointly produced by two leading banners—Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments and Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios—making it one of Akhil’s most ambitious projects yet. With music by Thaman, expectations are high for both the soundtrack and the overall cinematic experience.

With this fresh avatar and intriguing premise, Akhil seems ready to bounce back stronger than ever. Lenin could very well be the turning point his career needs.