Akshara riding high on positive buzz

Tollywood: We all are aware of the corruption happening in the departments of education. Right from pre-primary schools to post-graduation colleges, everyone has commercialised education and made it a medium of business. The team of Akshara took this point as their central narrative of the film.

Starring Nandita Swetha in the lead role, Akshara is all set to hit the screens this Friday. The film is riding high on the positive pre-release buzz. Already, the teasers and songs have impressed the viewers and increased the expectations on this movie. Apparently, the film deals with the story of a woman who fights against the commercialisation of educational institutions.

Nandita Swetha is a proven performer and we can expect her to repeat her acting prowess in this film as well. She seems to have got good support from other actors like Shritej, Shakalaka Shankar, Satya and Madhunandan. The film is directed by Chinni Krishna and produced by Suresh Varma Alluri and Ahiteja Bellamkonda. Looking at the promising content, we can expect Akshara to do well at the box office.