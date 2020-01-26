Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo latest box office collection report

Stylish Star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde played the lead roles in the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie released during Sankranthi and it has got a lot of attention from the audiences.

According to the trade buzz, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is performing well at the box-office in the USA. The movie is exceptionally doing well in the 3 rd weekend too in the USA. As of now, the movie made around $61k on Friday and crossed 50k on Saturday by 10 am PST. Apparently, the total has come around almost $3.28 M. Now, we the makers are expecting it to reach $3.5 M very soon!

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film is produced jointly by S Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind. The film unit is happy with the movie's performance at the box-office in the Telugu states as well.