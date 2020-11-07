Allari Naresh plays action hero in next flick

Till date Allari Naresh is seen playing comedy roles and his perfect timing made our ribs go tickled. But now, he has baffled his fans with his raw and horrific avatar. In his upcoming movie titled 'Naanndhi', Naresh will be seen as Surya Prakash who will essay the role of a trial prisoner. Of late, the makers of this action thriller released the teaser and left the fans awestruck awesome BGM and horrific torture scenes of Naresh.



The teaser starts off with the voice over of Allari Naresh doling out about the Indian Independence movement, 'It cost 15 lakh lives for India to gain its independence. Over 1300 lives were lost to form our new state. In history, justice was never achieved without loss of life. Even if I lose my life, justice must win. Justice should always win'. Allari Naresh is also seen fighting hard for some cause. He is seen beaten up and tied-up naked and placed on a small wooden piece in a police station.

This Vijay Kanakamedala directorial also has ace actors like Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Priyadarshi in the prominent roles. According to the sources, this flick is based on a true incident and Naresh also took a deviation from his regular comedy roles and tried to prove his mettle with this crime action thriller movie. This promo of Naandhi was released by another Tollywood young hero Sai Dharam Tej and complimented Naresh's screen presence. Even Nani also sent his good luck to the team and complimented the hard work of 'Allari'.

On the whole, the 73 seconds video has raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher. Hope we witness the movie on the big screens post Covid-19 lockdown.