Allari Naresh says Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam is not a Serious Film





Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam, Allari Naresh's social drama film, will be released on the 25th of this month. Meanwhile, the team had a pre-release party for the film, which a few distinguished visitors attended. Razesh Danda, the film's producer, spoke about Allari Naresh's dedication. "Naresh continued shooting despite being injured." "He's every producer's hero."

Sree Vishnu, the chief guest of the event, stated that producers Razesh Danda and Prasad Nimmakayala have excellent taste in choosing stories for their films.

"I won't speak about the film, but I want to congratulate the team." As far as I know, the film did well. I shot a film in Maredumilli. I had a fantastic time. It's a great idea to name the film after the location. I enjoy Allari Naresh's films."

After paying honour to the late superstar Krishna, Allari Naresh began his speech. He discussed the difficulties his director, AR Mohan, endured before making his directorial debut with the film.