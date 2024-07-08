Allari Naresh’s ‘Bachchala Malli’ kickstarts dubbing works

Allari Naresh is set to captivate audiences with an intense new role in his upcoming movie "Bachchala Malli," directed by Subbu Mangadevi, known for his work on "Solo Brathuke So Better." Produced by Rajesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Comedy Movies banner, the film comes from the same house that delivered blockbusters like "Samajavaragamana" and "Uru Prama Bhairavakona."

The recently released birthday glimpses of Naresh, showcasing his mass-appealing character, have generated a tremendous response, heightening anticipation for the film. The makers have announced that "Bachchala Malli" will hit theaters in September this year, with dubbing already underway.

In this film, Naresh takes on a mass character unlike any he has portrayed before, promising a refreshing and powerful performance. Director Subbu Mangadevi is presenting Naresh in a never-seen-before avatar, adding to the excitement surrounding this project.

Amrita Iyer stars opposite Naresh, with a supporting cast that includes Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Achyut Kumar, Balagam Jayaram, Hari Teja, Praveen, Viva Harsha, and others in significant roles.

Top technicians are working on the film to ensure a high-quality production. Vishal Chandrasekhar, who composed music for "Sita Ramam," is providing the soundtrack, while Richard M Nathan, known for his work on "Manadu," "Rangam," and "Matti Kusti," is the director of photography. The editing is handled by Chhota K Prasad, with Brahma Kadali as the production designer.

The story and dialogues are crafted by director Subbu Mangadevi, with screenplay contributions from Vipparthi Madhu and additional screenplay by Vishwanetra.