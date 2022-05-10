Allari Naresh’s First Look Poster Of ‘Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam’ Is Out

Allari Naresh… First, he is introduced as a comedy lead actor! He bagged successful movies in this genre for a couple of years and then he is introduced as a lead actor in intense dramas. But some failed and some bagged decent status. So, after witnessing the equal part of success and failures in his career, now he is all busy with lined-up movie and is all set to entertain his fans with a socio-message movie 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam'. Today, he completed 20 longs years of his career and on this special day, he penned a heart-warming note and also shared the first look poster of his upcoming movie…

Appude 20 years ayipoyindha… 😮 pic.twitter.com/y53GE0IHgD — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) May 10, 2022

This post reads, "20 years to give thanks for. To my co-artists, my technicians, staff and crew – your support has been relentless. To my friends in the film industry – your inspiration has been unparalleled. To my fans, your undying love and faith has been unconditional. To my family, your presence makes me persevere. Today, thanks to you all I am here celebrating a milestone that dreams are made of, where the score card reads 59/20 – Yours Naresh."

He also tagged the post dropping a funny comment… "Appude 20 years ayipoyindha?"

On this special day, Naresh also shared the first look poster of his upcoming movie 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam'…

Along with having a confused expression on his face, Naresh is seen lifting a cot and his face is shown with some bruises.

According to the sources, Naresh is essaying a role of a teacher in this socio-message drama. It is being directed by Razesh Danda and is produced by Hasya Movies and Zee studios banners.