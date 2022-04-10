Allari Naresh's 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' caricature grabs eyeballs

Hyderabad: Allari Naresh, one of the seasoned actors in Telugu, was last seen in 'Naandi'. The actor will next be seen in the movie titled 'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam'.

'Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam' marks Naresh's 59th movie and is billed to be a story based on forest dwellers. An intriguing poster was unveiled by the makers, which features a caricature, depicting a bunch of forest dwellers standing in front of a half-dried river in a deep jungle.

While the poster increases curiosity about the storyline, it also hints at the strong subject, which will be showcased in the movie.

The movie is produced by Hasya Movies and Zee Studios, while AR Mohan will be directing the movie.

Anandhi will be seen as the heroine, while Vennela Kishore and Chammak Chandra have prominent roles in the flick. Abburi Ravi is penning the dialogues, while Sricharan Pakala is the film's music director.

Raam Reddy cranks the camera, and Chota K Prasad is the editor.

Brahma Kadali is the production designer. Venkat R is the stunt master.