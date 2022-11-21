Allari Naresh Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam Pre-Release Event Highlights

The pre-release event for Allari Naresh's upcoming film, ItluMaredumilliPrajaneekam, took place today in Hyderabad. Anandi plays the lead in the film, and AR Mohan directs it. Praveen and Vennela Kishore will play important roles in the film, which is about a tribal group who lives in the forest. The film's trailer was released a while ago and received positive feedback. November 25th is set as the release date of the film.



The chief guest for the pre-release event was actor Sree Vishnu. The actor wished the entire team luck and stated that the film would be enjoyed by everyone owing to its subject matter, and he hopes the picture does well at the box office. Anandi, the leading lady, thanked the crew for their unwavering support throughout the shoot, which took place three months after she gave birth. She said she would remember working on this film for the rest of her life, and it was great working with the team.

Speaking at the event, Naresh stated that the film has a pan-Indian appeal and that if it is a success in Telugu, the makers should remake it in Hindi with the same director. He also thanked the producers for giving him this film when he had two flops in a row, followed by Naandi. During the event, the team mourned the death of Tollywood legendary hero Late Super Star Krishna and remembered his achievements in Telugu cinema.