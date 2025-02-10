Allu Aravind Apologizes to Mega Fans Over Game Changer Controversy

Ace producer Allu Aravind recently sparked controversy at the pre-release event of Thandel when he made a statement that upset mega fans. During his speech, Aravind referred to Dil Raju experiencing both highs and lows in a short span, specifically mentioning the box office performance of Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Game Changer. Fans of Ram Charan, who starred in Game Changer, felt that the comment was aimed at the actor, leading to a trolling campaign against Aravind.

To address the backlash, Allu Aravind held a press meet today to discuss the piracy issue surrounding Thandel. During the meet, he issued a public apology to mega fans, clarifying his earlier statement. “A senior journalist recently asked me to clarify my remarks about Game Changer,” he said. “What I meant to convey was that Dil Raju had experienced ups and downs in just one week, not to target Ram Charan. It was an unintentional comment."

He further expressed regret, adding, “I didn’t mean to offend anyone, especially Ram Charan. He’s like a son to me, my only nephew, and we share a special bond. I apologize for my words and hope you will understand. Please leave the matter behind, as I deeply regret what I said.”

Aravind's apology aimed to calm the situation and reassure fans of his good intentions.