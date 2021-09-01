Allu Aravind’s crazy proposal to Rajamouli?

After the success of "Magadheera", Tollywood ace producer Allu Arvind is trying to get SS Rajamouli to carve out a movie for him again on the Geetha Arts banner. Though the mega producers tried to get even a collaborative hand in some later projects of Rajamouli, it never happened.

Now that Rajamouli will be soon moving to his next project with Mahesh Babu after the release of #RRR, it is being heard that the mega-producer is trying to lock the star director for his later film.

Now, the latest buzz is Rajamouli is offered huge amounts for making a multi-starrer with Ram Charan and Allu ArjunTollywood, Tollywood News in lead roles. Though Arvind wanted to make a movie with Rajamouli and Allu Arjun, somehow his plans shifted to a multi-starrer.

What we have to see now is, will Rajamouli agree to this proposal of Arvind to make a movie with mega heroes? As the "Baahubali" maker has made a multi-starrer film just now, will he stick to the same pattern again? As we all know, Rajamouli will not be doing the same thing back to back. Let's see what happens.

