Allu Arjun prepares two projects for his next

Stylish star Allu Arjun is currently busy with his upcoming movie 'Pushpa' under the direction of Sukumar.

Despite a pandemic situation like this, the movie unit has been continuing the shooting of the movie. The fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming projects of Allu Arjun.

Bunny wanted to join hands with the director Koratala Siva but as the director is in plans to join hands with NTR, Allu Arjun may not wait for him to complete NTR's project. On this note, Bunny has prepared two options for him. One is Prashanth Neel and the KGF director is much likely to wrap up the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Salaar' starring Prabhas by November or December. So, Allu Arjun is planning to team up with him and the duo have already met and discussed the script. If this plan doesn't work out, then Bunny will revive his 'Icon' movie with director Venu Sriram who recently scored a blockbuster with 'Vakeel Saab'.

However, we have to wait for a few more days to know which project Allu Arjun is going to take up next.