Allu Arjun's director to helm Nithiin's next?

Young Hero Nithiin is now busy with back-to-back movie offers. The actor who recently tasted success with Bheeshma movie failed to grab the attention with his recent releases Check and Rang De.

Nithiin has a big bunch of projects in his pipeline. He is currently busy with 'Maestro' movie which is going to be the official Telugu remake of the Bollywood superhit film 'Andhadhun'. The movie is still on sets and it seems like Nithiin has given a green signal to yet another film. Script Writer turned Director Vakkantham Vamsi who recently marked his debut as a director with Allu Arjun's 'Na Peru Surya Na Illu India' failed to impress the audience with his debut movie. Now, the director is all set to do a movie with Nithiin in the lead role.

Tagore Madhu is on board to bankroll this project. Touted it to be a different action drama, the script works are currently in the final stages and the makers are considering Sai Pallavi as the female lead in the movie.