Allu Arjun's great gesture towards Team Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is currently busy with the promotions of his next film Pushpa. Titled Pushpa: The Rise, the first part is hitting the screens on 17th December. The film is in the final stages of the post-production and there is an interesting update of the film here.



We hear that Stylish Star was impressed with the entire team for their cooperation and the completion of the film on time. Allu Arjun reportedly gifted 10 grams gold worth golden rings to the entire team, including the assistant directors, art assistants and other technicians in the team. We hear that Allu Arjun also gifted cash to light men and others.



The film unit is extremely happy with this amazing gesture from Allu Arjun. Pushpa also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the key roles.

