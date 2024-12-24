Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 Becomes First Hindi-Dubbed Film to Cross Rs 700 Crore

Sukumar’s Telugu action-drama Pushpa 2: The Rule, featuring Allu Arjun in the lead, has reached a new milestone in box office history. The Hindi-dubbed version of the film has crossed Rs 700 crore at the domestic box office, marking the creation of an unprecedented benchmark. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed this achievement, stating it is the first Hindi-dubbed movie to breach the Rs 700 crore mark in India.

This milestone solidifies Pushpa 2’s position as a history-making film, joining the ranks of previous record-setters that defined Hindi cinema's growing commercial success.

Evolution of Box Office Milestones in Hindi Cinema

1. Rs 100 Crore Club: The 2008 release Ghajini, a Hindi remake of AR Murugadoss' Tamil film, was the first to cross Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film, starring Aamir Khan and Asin, marked a turning point for Bollywood’s commercial benchmarks.

2. Rs 200 Crore Club: Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots (2010), another Aamir Khan-led venture, broke new ground by earning Rs 200 crore domestically. The coming-of-age comedy was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and featured an ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor and R Madhavan.

3. Rs 300 Crore Club: Aamir Khan continued his box office dominance with PK (2014). The sci-fi satire, helmed by Hirani, became the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 300 crore club.

4. Rs 400 and Rs 500 Crore Club: SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) achieved Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore domestically, a historic feat for a dubbed Telugu film. The Prabhas-starrer showcased the expanding reach of South Indian cinema.

5. Rs 600 Crore Club: Earlier this year, Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik, emerged as the first Hindi movie to enter the Rs 600 crore club. The horror-comedy starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.

6. Rs 700 Crore Club: Pushpa 2: The Rule has now raised the bar further, becoming the inaugural entrant into the Rs 700 crore club.

Adarsh highlighted the film's trajectory on his social media, saying, “700 NOT OUT... #Pushpa2 scripts HISTORY... Inaugurates the Rs 700 cr Club [on Day 19], setting a new benchmark.” With its current earnings at Rs 704.25 crore, the movie’s success continues to soar, bolstered by the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa 2 highlights the growing dominance of South Indian cinema in the Hindi market.