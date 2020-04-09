Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' becomes the Most liked first look poster

Stylish star Allu Arjun's upcoming film has been titled 'Pushpa' and the makers had unveiled the first look poster yesterday, on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday.

Allu Arjun's raw and intense look in the poster has impressed many. The first look poster, which was posted on Allu Arjun's offical Twitter handle has garnered over 84K+ likes in 24hours and has become the most liked first look poster on Twitter.

First Look and the Title of my next movie " P U S H P A " . Directed by dearest Sukumar garu . Music by dearest friend @ThisIsDSP . Really excited about this one. Hoping all of you like it . @iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #MuttamsettyMedia pic.twitter.com/G8ElmLKqUq — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2020

'Pushpa' has Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Sukumar is at the helm and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the tunes. Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty media are jointly bankrolling the project.

