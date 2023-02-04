Amigos Pre-Release Event: Get the Latest Information Here

Kalyan Ram's upcoming film "Amigos" is set to hit theaters next week, directed by debutant Rajendra Reddy. The film explores the intriguing concept of doppelgangers and the trailer has received positive attention.

It has been announced that Jr. NTR will be attending the pre-release event, which will take place at JRC Conventions in Hyderabad tomorrow starting at 5 PM. The event will be a test of whether NTR's presence will bring good luck to Kalyan Ram.



"Amigos" is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Ashika Ranganath playing Kalyan Ram's love interest. Kollywood music director Ghibran has composed the score, while Brahmaji and Sapthagiri play key roles in the film.

