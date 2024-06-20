Amitabh Bachchan Purchases First ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Ticket, Gifts It to Kamal Haasan

The much-anticipated movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ starring Prabhas, is set to release worldwide on June 27. The film boasts legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, alongside Deepika Padukone as the female protagonist. "Kalki 2898 AD," which is helmed by Nag Ashwin, opens with an intriguing superhero story that is sure to get viewers' attention.

The pre-release event of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ was a grand affair held in Mumbai on Wednesday. The ceremony saw Amitabh Bachchan purchase the first ticket for Rs 500 from producer Ashwini Dutt, which he then gifted to Kamal Haasan. In response, Kamal Haasan expressed his excitement upon receiving the first ticket from Amitabh, reminiscing about the days he eagerly waited for a ticket for the iconic ‘Sholay’ film starring Amitabh.

In an emotional moment, Amitabh Bachchan bowed to Ashwini Dutt, praising him as an unparalleled producer who displayed unmatched dedication by being present on the sets before anyone else and staying throughout the shooting. In response, Ashwini Dutt reciprocated the respect by bowing to Amitabh.

Prabhas, known for his reserved nature, spoke briefly at the event, prompting light-hearted jests from his co-stars. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh, along with Rana Daggubati, humorously remarked on Prabhas's succinct speech, with Deepika jokingly celebrating his effort to speak a couple of lines.

Deepika Padukone shared insights about her role in ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ revealing that she was approached by Nag Ashwin during the lockdown via a video call. Speaking about her role as a pregnant woman, she says she would love to work on more Telugu movies in the future.

Kamal Haasan provided clarity on his intriguing role in the movie. He unveiled that he portrays Supreme Yaskin, a character with villainous traits who engages in good deeds. Although his screen time is reportedly under twenty minutes, his role as the bad man adds significant weight to the storyline.

Rana Daggubati's comments on Deepika Padukone during the event have gone viral. “Rana humorously remarked that Deepika is still embodying her ‘Kalki’ character off-screen, a comment that added a lighthearted touch to the event.” Deepika, who attended the event with a noticeable baby bump, played a pregnant woman in the film as well.

With its star-studded cast and intriguing plot, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is poised to be a major hit. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release, anticipating a unique blend of superhero action and stellar performances from some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.