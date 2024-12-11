Amrita Iyer opens up about her role in ‘Bachchala Malli’

The upcoming action entertainer Bachchala Malli starring Allari Naresh and Amrita Iyer is set to release on December 20, perfectly timed for the Christmas festivities. Directed by Subbu Mangadevi of Solo Brathuke So Better fame, the film is produced by Rajesh Danda and Balaji Gutta under the Comedy Movies banner, known for hits like Samajavaragamana and Uru Peru Bhairavakona. The teaser and songs have already generated immense buzz among audiences.

At a recent interaction, heroine Amrita Iyer shared her experiences working on the film and gave insights into her character. Speaking about how she joined the project, Amrita revealed, “I heard the story during the shoot of Hanuman and instantly loved the script and my character. It has significant importance in the storyline.”

Her character, set in an 80s backdrop, portrays a city-influenced town girl who is sensitive and family-oriented. “There are strong emotional scenes between my character and Naresh. It’s unlike anything I’ve done before,” she added.

Amrita praised Allari Naresh, describing him as a versatile actor and a kind-hearted individual off-screen. She also appreciated the clear vision of director Subbu Mangadevi, who has captured the film’s emotional depth exceptionally well. On the music, she shared her admiration for Vishal Chandrasekhar’s compositions, which have already struck a chord with audiences.

With meaningful roles like this, Amrita Iyer is excited about her journey ahead, including projects in Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Fans eagerly await Bachchala Malli, which promises an emotional rollercoaster.