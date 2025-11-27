‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ First Single Roars

‘Bhimavaram Balma’ storms in with explosive energy as Naveen Polishetty turns playback singer for the first time!

Star entertainer Naveen Polishetty, who has delivered three consecutive blockbusters at the box office, has released the first single from his upcoming Sankranti film ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’. The song, titled ‘Bhimavaram Balma’, is now out and has all the makings of an instant festival hit.

The track brings together mass beats and youthful vibrancy. Naveen Polishetty makes his debut as a playback singer, and his energetic vocals instantly grab attention. His dance performance alongside Meenakshi lights up the screen, their chemistry adding strong momentum to the visuals.

The music is composed by Mickey J Meyer, who delivers an instantly catchy, high-energy tune. The lyrics, penned by Chandrabose, are trendy, catchy, and packed with youthful appeal, while Nutana Mohan lends superb female vocals. Choreographed by Sekhar Master, the song is expected to create a lively atmosphere in theatres.

The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners, with Srikara Studios presenting it.

‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ is directed by debutant Maari, with music by Mickey J Meyer. The film is set for a grand Sankranti release on January 14, 2026.