Anand Devarakonda's 'Highway' shooting wraps

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda is in the best phase of his career. He is now busy with Puri Jagannadh's "Liger' movie. Well, even his brother Anand Devarakonda is also going with great speed and has a couple of good movies in his kitty. His third movie 'PushpakaVimanam' is all set to hit the big screens in November and off late, he also wrapped the shooting of his fourth movie 'Highway'. Being a nerve-wrenching thriller, it is directed by ace filmmaker KV Guhan who is best known for these types of blockbusters.



Malayalam actor Manasa Radhakrishnan is making her debut as the lead actress with this movie and the entire shooting of this movie was shot in Hyderabad itself. Speaking about the movie, Cinematographer-turned-director KV Guhan said, "Highway is a road movie-cum-psychological crime thriller with a refreshing story, stylish presentation, and shot with high technical values".

This movie is being produced by Venkat Talari and has music by Simon K King. When it comes to Anand's upcoming movie "Pushpaka Vimanam," it is a dark-comedy movie directed by debut director Damodar and has Saanve Megghana and Geeta Saayini as the lead actresses. Going with the plot, it is fiction inspired by news and the happenings in the middle-class family. Ram Miryala who is best known for his classic and melodious songs is turning into the music director with this movie and Hestin Jose Joseph will handle the cinematography department. This roller-coaster bride ride will be released on 12th November, 2021.