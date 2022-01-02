  • Menu
Anand Devarakonda's next titled 'Highway'

Anand Devarakonda
Anand Devarakonda

The Devarakonda brothers are riding high on their careers as they are lined-up with a couple of movies

The Devarakonda brothers are riding high on their careers as they are lined-up with a couple of movies. It is all known that Vijay Devarakonda set the social media on fire unveiling his first glimpse of the "Liger" movie and now his brother Anand released the new poster of his upcoming movie 'Highway' and extended the New Year wishes to all his fans… The striking poster showcases Anand Devarakonda to one side and to the other side the antagonist and Saiyami Kher are shown!

This movie is being directed by cinematographer-turned-director KV Guhan and is produced by Venkat Talari under the Sree Iswarya Lakshmi Movies and Northstar Entertainment banners. This movie has Saiyami Kher and Manasa Radhakrishnan as the lead actresses.

