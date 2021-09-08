Anchor Ravi to stay in Bigg Boss house for a week?

Unlike previous seasons, 19 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house this season and popular anchor Ravi is also one of them. He has a huge craze among the audience and so many rumours regarding his Bigg Boss journey are doing rounds on the internet.

According the buzz, Ravi didn't enter the Bigg Boss house to stay till the end and it seems like he is there only for a couple of weeks. In fact, Ravi is in the nominations this week.

So, the fans are worried if he will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house in the first week itself. Some are saying that Ravi will stay long in the Bigg Boss house just like anchor Srimukhi did in the third season.

On the other hand, apart from Ravi, there are 5 other participants in the nominations of the first week. They are RJ Kajal, Sarayu, Jaswanth Padala, Hamida, and Maanas Nagulapalli.