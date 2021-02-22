Anirudh comes onboard for Mega hero's next

Tollywood: Anirudh is one of the most popular music composers down the south right now. With his latest film Master, he once again proved what a bundle of talent he is. If the ongoing grapevine is anything to go by, he will be the music composer for Ram Charan's upcoming project as well.

If you are unaware, Mega Power Star Ram Charan will work with star director Shankar for a new project. The film was announced a few weeks ago. It will be produced by Dil Raju. Meanwhile, it is now being reported that Anirudh will compose the music of this movie.

Anirudh is currently working on Shankar's ongoing project Indian 2. It seems that Shankar was happy with Anirudh's compositions and decided to take him on board for Charan's project as well. If this news is true, this will be the first film in the combination of Charan and Anirudh. This untitled movie will have a pan-India release across all major Indian languages.