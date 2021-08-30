Anirudh to kickstart music sittings for #NTR30

Young Tiger NTR who is currently busy with his upcoming pan-India film, 'RRR' directed by maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is joining hands with Koratala Siva for his next.



Tentatively titled as #NTR30, the film be mounted on a huge canvas. We already knew that Koratala has roped in ace Kollywood music director Anirudh Ravichander to score music for the film. According to the latest reports, Koratala is all set to kickstart the music sessions with Anirudh Ravichander next month itself. It seems like the makers have already kick-started the words related to the film. Sudhakar Mikkilineni in association with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is bankrolling this project. More details regarding the project will get released very soon.



Yuvasudha Arts is bankrolling this project. The film will mark the second outing of NTR and Koratala Siva after 2016 released blockbuster film 'Janatha Garage'.

