Tollywood: Anjali awaiting with bundles of hope!

Tollywood: Anjali is one of the talented heroines in the movie industry but surprisingly, the actress is now waiting for two films to make a successful comeback to the Tollywood film industry. After Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Anjali did not grab any big offers. She did many films in Telugu but only SVSC has given her the success that she always imagined.

Now, she acted in Anushka's Nishabdham which was supposed to hit the screens already but got postponed due to several reasons including the lockdown period. She hopes to score a hit with the film where she plays a cop. Also, Anjali acts in Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab now and she hopes to score a blockbuster with the film too. Since it is Pawan Kalyan's film, she is hopeful of making it big.

Anjali also lost a lot of weight and hopes to catch the attention of young filmmakers.