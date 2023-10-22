Annapurna Studios bags Karthi’s ‘Japan’ Telugu rights

Hero Karthi who is basking under the glory of consecutive hits is presently doing his landmark 25th film “Japan.” This heist thriller is directed by Raju Murugan of “Joker” fame and produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under Dream Warrior Pictures.

“Japan” is releasing for Diwali and Annapurna Studios bagged the Telugu Rights for a fancy amount. With Annapurna, the movie is expected to get a wide release and extensive visibility. The film’s teaser released a few days ago has got a fantastic response. The teaser promises to be an intriguing story of an anonymous person executing a heist of 200 Crores. Japan looks to be a crazy character and storyline for Karthi. The actor who underwent a makeover appeared in a completely different avatar.

Anu Emmanuel played the heroine opposite Karthi, while Sunil appeared in a vital role. Popular cinematographer Vijay Milton makes his acting debut with the film. The frames captured by S Ravi Varman are majestic, while GV Prakash Kumar enhanced them with his BGM. Philomin Raj is in charge of the editing. Vinesh Banglan, the National Award-winning production designer (Kammarasambhavam) is taking care of the production design for “Japan.”