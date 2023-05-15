  • Menu
Anni Manchi Sakunamule Completes Censor Formalities

Anni Manchi Sakunamule Completes Censor Formalities
Director Nandini Reddy returns with a delightful new offering titled "Anni Manchi Sakunamule," starring Santosh Shoban and Malavika Nair. The film is...

Director Nandini Reddy returns with a delightful new offering titled "Anni Manchi Sakunamule," starring Santosh Shoban and Malavika Nair. The film is all set for a grand theatrical release this Thursday.

In exciting news preceding the release, "Anni Manchi Sakunamule" has successfully completed its censor formalities and has been granted a clean U certificate by the CBFC. The official announcement was made by the film's makers through their social media channels.

Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Gauthami, Sowcar Janaki, Vennela Kishore, and Vasuki portray pivotal roles in this production, which is produced by Priyanka Dutt of Swapna Cinema in collaboration with Mitra Vinda Movies. Mickey J Meyer has composed the music for this movie.

