Ante Sundaraniki Teaser: Nani And Nazriya's Love Tale Promises Us A Comedy Entertainer…

Tollywood's ace actor Nani will always pick unique and interesting subjects. Be it Gang Leader, Shyam Singha Roy or Devdas, every movie has its own impact on the audience and hit the screens with unique plots. Off late, he is also ready with another interesting script 'Ante Sundaraniki' which is all set to tickle the ribs of his fans and movie buffs. Off late, the makers dropped the teaser and showcased us a glimpse of the lead actors' beautiful and hilarious love tale…



Nani and Nazriya also shared the teaser on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Action took over the first half. Let love and laughter takeover the second June 10th. 2022. #AnteSundaraniki TEASER #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya @oddphysce @MythriOfficial @arunasays @hasithgol @saregamasouth".





Going with the teaser, the makers introduced the lead actor's family through it… Nani aka Sundar Prasad is born and brought in a traditional Brahmin family who believe in horoscopes and poojas. So, they keep on troubling Sunder asking him to follow various traditions and astrologers' suggestions. Naresh and Rohini essayed the role of his parents while coming to Nazriya aka Leela Thomas will be born and brought up in a Christian family. Nadhiya and Azhagam Perumal will be seen as her parents. As Leela is passionate to become a photographer, she faces problems from her parents. Coming to Leela and Sundar, they fall for each other and enjoy each other's company to the core. But they land in problem when their parents oppose their love as it will be an inter-religion wedding! So, we need to see how Sundar and Leela convince their parents and tie a knot!

Nazriya Fahadh is making her debut in Tollywood with this movie and will be seen as Leela Thomas. This movie also has Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Rahul Ramakrishna, Naresh, Srikanth Iyengar, Rohini and Prudhvi Raj in the prominent roles.

Nani will essay the role of 'Sundaram' in this comedy movie which is being directed by Vivek Athreya and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. The movie will hit the theatres in the upcoming 'Avakaya' season i.e in Summer, 2022! So, we need to enjoy the Avakaya season with a glass of wine and cake! So, mark 10th June, 2022 in your calendar guys...