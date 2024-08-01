Anticipation peaks for ‘Double Ismart’ trailer release

The excitement surrounding the high-budget film Double ISMART, featuring Ustaad Ram Pothineni and dynamic director Puri Jagannadh, is reaching fever pitch. The film, which also stars Bollywood heavyweight Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, promises a powerhouse combination that is already generating significant buzz.

In a thrilling new development, the makers have announced that the theatrical trailer, dubbed "Mental Mass Madness Loading," will be unveiled on August 4th. The trailer poster, featuring Ram Pothineni in a rugged, mass-appeal look with a stylish neck scarf, has only heightened the anticipation.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner, Double ISMART also stars Kavya Thapar alongside Ram Pothineni. The film's musical score is crafted by maestro Mani Sharma, with cinematography by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli.

Mark your calendars for August 15th, as Double ISMART is set for a grand release in theaters worldwide, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film's Independence Day release is sure to amplify the excitement and anticipation even further.