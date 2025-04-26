Live
Anupama Parameswaran comes on board for ‘Sharwa38’
Charming actor Sharwanand is all set to explore new horizons with his first-ever Pan-India film, titled #Sharwa38. Directed by blockbuster filmmaker Sampath Nandi, the film promises a gripping, high-voltage action drama, a genre shift for both the actor and the director. The project is being mounted on a grand scale by producer KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, with Lakshmi Radhamohan presenting it. The team has taken meticulous care during pre-production to ensure a top-notch cinematic experience.
Adding to the excitement, talented actress Anupama Parameswaran joins the cast as the female lead. Known for her powerful performances, Anupama’s role in the film is crucial in driving the narrative forward. The announcement poster teases her character’s intensity, featuring her in a rugged 1960s look, although her face remains hidden to maintain intrigue.
Set against the gritty backdrop of the North Telangana-Maharashtra border during the late 1960s, #Sharwa38 delves into a world where power and survival dominate. The film promises a raw and authentic portrayal of a brutal era, meticulously recreated through detailed production design.
Sharwanand has also undergone a striking transformation for his role, indicating the depth and intensity of the character he will portray. With top-tier technical contributions from production designer Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematographer Soundar Rajan S, and music director Bheems Ceciroleo, #Sharwa38 is set to offer a high-quality cinematic experience.
The film’s regular shoot will commence soon, with a grand release planned in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.